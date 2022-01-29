Assetmark Inc. Buys 18,131 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,176,873 shares of company stock worth $215,245,800. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

