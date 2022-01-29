Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,926 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury General worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

MCY stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

