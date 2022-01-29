Assetmark Inc. Buys 67,701 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

