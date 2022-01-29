Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 122,434 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pilgrim’s Pride as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $13,086,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $3,664,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

