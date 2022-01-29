Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 144,659 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,412,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

