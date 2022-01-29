Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,378 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 153.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.