Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1,370.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,501 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,089,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

