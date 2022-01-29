Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 583.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

