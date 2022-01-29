Assetmark Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

