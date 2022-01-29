Assetmark Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,811 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.