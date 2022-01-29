Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $80.16 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

