Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $42.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.