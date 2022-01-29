Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

