Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 330.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 725,360.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 290,144 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 195,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after buying an additional 147,211 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 264.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 467,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,894,000 after buying an additional 339,239 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11,986.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,638,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $546,557,000 after buying an additional 2,616,507 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.57. The firm has a market cap of $571 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

