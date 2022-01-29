Assetmark Inc. Invests $3.59 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

RE opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $294.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.72.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.