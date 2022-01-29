Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

