Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 852,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

