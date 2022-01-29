Assetmark Inc. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.