Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,642 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64.

