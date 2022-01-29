Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,465 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

