Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 426,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

