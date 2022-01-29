Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,498 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,391 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 271,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

