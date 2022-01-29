Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

