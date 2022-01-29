Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,578 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,401,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 530,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

