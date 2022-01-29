Assetmark Inc. Sells 80,082 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,082 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM stock opened at $386.18 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.79 and a 200 day moving average of $427.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

