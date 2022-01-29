Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $51,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 356,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRA stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.