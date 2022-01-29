Atheios Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $17,883.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,680,078 coins and its circulating supply is 47,007,164 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

