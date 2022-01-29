AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.48.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.