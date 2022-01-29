Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.24. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 94,953 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

