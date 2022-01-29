Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ASZ stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 206,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,976. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.