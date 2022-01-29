Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Autodesk worth $127,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average is $292.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.40 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

