Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 8.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $29.71 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

