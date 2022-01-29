Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $70.73 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $70.73 million and $4.77 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.16 or 0.06763805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.76 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

