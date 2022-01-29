Autonio Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $68,364.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.16 or 0.06763805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.76 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.