Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

AVAH opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

