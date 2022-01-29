Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Avient reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

AVNT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 352,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,717. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $61.46.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $199,711,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 303,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 172.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

