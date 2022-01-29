Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avient worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Avient by 43.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

