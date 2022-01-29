Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

CAR stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.