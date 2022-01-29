Aviva PLC Acquires 414,966 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,966 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

