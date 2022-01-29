Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of CorVel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock worth $5,373,979. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.12.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

