Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $79,143,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $24,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

