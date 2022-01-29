Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

