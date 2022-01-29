Aviva PLC Buys 4,044 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

