Aviva PLC Buys 4,044 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

