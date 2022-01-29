Aviva PLC Buys 43,124 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $15,547,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,339,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 886,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.