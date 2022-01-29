Aviva PLC Buys 5,007 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 220.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ubiquiti by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.84. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.49 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.