Aviva PLC Buys 6,379 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

