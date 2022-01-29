Aviva PLC Buys New Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 61.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $261.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.62. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

