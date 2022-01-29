Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 110,067 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 29.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 137.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 192,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

