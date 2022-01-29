Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 17,700 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $71.64 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

